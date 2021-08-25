April 20, 1939 - August 17, 2021
LeRoy Frank Westika, 82, of Sheridan, Wyoming died August 17, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana surrounded by family. LeRoy was born on April 20, 1939, in Lame Deer, Montana, to Samuel and Esther (Wilson) Westika. He was a proud enrolled member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe.
LeRoy graduated from Sheridan High School in 1958 where he was known for his athletic abilities in track, often known as being faster than a rabbit. After high school, LeRoy married Susie Trujillo on December 3, 1960. Over the years they welcomed three children: Anthony, Martha and Paul. He spent many years and countless hours supporting each of their passions and activities. He worked for Decker Coal for many of years, where he found many life time friends. After retirement, LeRoy could be found anywhere his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were supporting their athletic and academic endeavors. LeRoy spent his life devoted to various different clubs and organizations such as Jaycees, Elks, and Eagles. He was a proud member of Holy Name Catholic Church. LeRoy spent his life being dedicated to his job, family, and friends.
LeRoy is preceded death by his parents Samuel and Esther, two brothers, Samuel and James Westika, daughter Martha Westika and grandson Michael Westika. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Susie (Trujillo) Westika of Sheridan, sister Norma Bixby of Kirby, Montana, children Paul and Anthony Westika both of Sheridan, Wyoming, grandchildren Nysha (Justin) Soper of Sheridan and James (Kenzi) Westika of Logan, Utah, and four great-grandchildren: Kaiden, Jullian, Dylan and Ava Jo.
A public viewing for LeRoy will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 at 5:30 pm and a Rosary at 6:00 pm at Kane Funeral Home with Deacon Joe Kristufek officiating. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 28, at Kane Funeral Home with interment in the Elks section of Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Reception to follow at Kane Funeral Home Reception Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name Catholic School.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.