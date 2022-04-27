August 27, 1936 - April 22, 2022
Leverne Keith Johnson passed peacefully on April 22, 2022 at Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center in Sheridan, WY. He was born Aug. 27, 1936 to Walter and Vivian (Anderson) Johnson in Hysham, MT. While in school, Leverne enjoyed athletics and was on many sports teams. He was an avid outdoor enthusiast, enjoying hunting, fishing and exploring.
Leverne left school early to serve his country in the United States military in both the National Guard and the United States Air Force. He was very proud of his military service. He was stationed primarily in Europe and served during the Korean War. He served in many capacities in the Air Police which included the honor guard and canine unit trainer. He loved visiting many different countries while in the Air Force.
Leverne really loved listening to music and was a gifted guitarist. While in the Air Force, he was a member of a band that performed in many clubs in Europe. Once out of the Air Force he continued to entertain people with his guitar playing and singing as a member of a local group from the Hysham and Forsyth areas.
Leverne worked numerous jobs after being honorably discharged from the USAF. These jobs ranged from construction, handyman to farm and ranch hand.
He had a great fondness for working and recreating in the outdoors. He particularly enjoyed the Hysham and Forsyth areas. He also enjoyed traveling and did so frequently.
He had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. One of his favorite things to do was to talk to people in one of the many foreign languages he knew. While stationed overseas he learned local languages which included German, Russian, Spanish and a smattering of Italian.
Leverne was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 39 in Forsyth, MT. He was a very committed Christian and was not bashful about sharing his faith with others.
He was extremely fond of his many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed visits from his nephew, Mitch Mclain, and his great-nephew, Zach Mclain. He loved it when his nephew, Mitch, would “break him out of jail” once a week for a visit at Mitch’s home for the day. These trips often included a trip to Dairy Queen and a chocolate shake.
Leverne was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Vivian Johnson, his brothers, Lowell, Lyle and Leslie, as well as his sister, Marlyce.
Leverne is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 7, at 1 p.m. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Chapel in Forsyth, MT. A graveside service will follow at Rancher Cemetery near Hysham, MT.