August 29, 1952 - July 6, 2022
Lila Mae Deming-Harbin, 69, formerly of Sheridan, WY, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at her home in Colstrip, Mt.
Lila Mae Deming was born at the Persidio in San Francisco, CA on August 29, 1952. Lila was a delightful child and grew into a beautiful woman. Lila graduated from Sheridan High School and went to Nursing School. She worked at Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Pediatrics and at the VA Hospital where she was injured. She married Rick Harbin and they are now divorced.
Lila is survived by her mother, Lola M. Deming, her brother, Curtis Glenn Deming, a niece DeAnne (Michael) Howard and brother, David (Kelly) Deming and their children Braydan, Bryson and Nathan (McKenzie) and their son Lincoln.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Kane Funeral Home. A cookie reception will follow in the Kane Reception Hall. Inurnment will be with her father Curtis in the Elks section of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
Please join the family via Zoom but remember to mute your audio.
Zoom Link--https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83729993897?pwd=UzZJbi9UOUFQMldZL2t0UVRxZm9RZz09
Passcode--065626
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.