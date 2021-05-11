January 7, 1951 – April 20, 2021
Lila Marie (Lutz) Larson passed away on April 20th at her home in Sheridan surrounded by her family. Lila was born to Francis and Marie Lutz (Thiltgen) on January 7th, 1951 in Mitchell, South Dakota. She grew up in Plankington, South Dakota where she attended school and graduated in 1969. Upon graduation she was offered an opportunity to teach a Home Economics class to follow her exceptional talent of sewing and exceptional cooking skills. She proudly declined the opportunity to offer her talents to her soon-to-be family.
Lila and Douglas Larson were married on December 26th, 1968 in Plankington, South Dakota and spent 52 beautiful years together.
Life together took them to numerous states including Nebraska, Arizona, and Wyoming where they eventually settled in Sheridan in 1985. Born to this union were four children: Wayne E. Larson, Anita L. (Larson) Mennis, Tammy S. (Larson) Kanash, and Laura A. (Larson) Kane.
Through the years the family made wherever they were home. Together the family would enjoy fishing, hunting and camping trips in the Big Horns. Lila along the way took up a new talent of refinishing furniture and restored several pieces of beautiful furniture, many of which are still utilized in the home. She also enjoyed raising animals and took great pride in her pedigreed Irish setters. Lila could be seen frequently behind the sewing machine throughout her whole life. There was always a piece of furniture torn apart that she was refinishing. Holidays were always full of every kind of cookie, Christmas candy, and pie you could imagine. Lila made a life of caring for her family with all of her amazing talents and everything she created was done with love. Lila had a contagious laugh, a warm heart, and spunk until her last breath was taken.
Lila is survived by her Husband; one son Wayne (Tonya) Larson of Gillette, WY, and three daughters Anita (Larson) Mennis of Hartford, SD, Tammy (Greg) Kanash of Gillette, WY, and Laura (Jeremy) Armour of Buffalo, WY; eleven grandchildren Nathan (Harlie) Larson, Cody Mennis, Faith (Lane) Cathcart, Nicholas Larson, Angel Kanash, Nevada Larson, Caden Mennis, Hailey Kane, Jaxon Kane, Ian Armour, and Kasey Armour; and four great grandchildren Liam, Cash, Ivan, and Holden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and three sisters.
A Celebration Of Life will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00am at Kane Funeral Home, with a reception to follow in the Kane Reception Hall.
