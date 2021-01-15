April 25, 1948 – January 11, 2021
Linda Clemens, 72, of Sheridan, WY passed away on January 11, 2021 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
She was born on April 25, 1948 to Archie and Louise (Bieber) Eckenrode in Bismarck, ND.
She graduated from Hazen High School and Radiology School in Bismarck, ND.
She married Melvin Clemens Jr. on August 16, 1969 in Center, ND.
She worked in Jamestown and Valley City, ND as an x-ray technician. After son Jason was born, she changed careers into the banking world for 40 years until retirement in 2013.
She loved spending time with family, camping, fishing and going for drives in the mountains of Wyoming.
She is survived by her husband, Mel; son Jason (Brandy) of Rock Springs, WY and daughter Tiffany (Gary) Fort of Billings, MT. Grandchildren include Brittany (Terrell) Walker, Aaron Reed, Phillip Clemens, Zackerie Vasquez and Lacie Vasquez. Also, two great grandchildren; Grace and Trace Walker. Two sisters; Shirley Eckenrode of Bismarck, ND and Irene (Clayton) Beckman of Hazen, ND. Brothers; Jake of Phoenix, AZ and David (Sandy) of Bismarck, ND and brother-in-law Kurt Milbradt of Hazen, ND.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her youngest sister, Sheila Milbradt.
A private viewing was held.
Memorials in her name can be sent to Welch Cancer Center 1585 W. 5th St., Sheridan, WY 82801.
