July 12, 1944-June 11, 2023
Linda Marie Peterson, 78, of Beulah, WY passed away at home on June 11, 2023.
Linda was born on July 12, 1944, in Santa Monica, CA. After a short stay in Timber Lake, SD and Dore, ND, the family returned to California in West Chester when she was 5 years old.
At the age of 16, she started working for a medical group. Linda stayed with the company for 19 years, eventually becoming their bookkeeper. During that time, she attended UCLA and earned a degree in Geography in 1967.
Aside from work, she began her lifelong love of horses, horse racing, and later becoming part of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Posse.
Linda then worked as a bookkeeper for a dentist in Temecula, California and later a veterinarian. She eventually became the office manager for the veterinarian practice for 10 years.
She graduated from nursing school from the University of the State of New York Through the Poway Nursing Program in 1995.
In 2001, she moved to Sheridan, WY where she worked as a registered nurse until retiring in 2016. She continued doing bookkeeping for the veterinary practice for the rest of her life.
Lastly, but certainly not least, was her dedication over the last 45 years of giving a home to multitudes of rescued dogs, pigs, livestock, horses and other pets.
Linda is survived by her beloved cousins and their families, nephews, and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernhard and Alice Peterson.
Her honesty, work ethics, and wholeheartedness will dearly be missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to ironwoodpigs@yahoo.com, bestfriends.org or an animal organization of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.