April 30, 1943 – November 29, 2020
Linda Parker Davis was born the second of four children in 1943 in Seattle, Washington where her father worked at the shipyards supporting the war effort. The family returned to Sheridan, Wyoming where Linda grew up, lived and worked until 2016 when she and husband, Larry, moved to Mesa, Arizona. Linda’s parents, Joe and Josephine Parker raised a multi-talented daughter. Linda’s son Jim said it best, “She can do anything she puts her hands to!” She worked at Parker Glass for 38 years where she learned glazing, bookkeeping, and general business. During this time she was an active quilter, the family seamstress, costume maker, the family’s interior decoration consultant and Christmas enthusiast. When Linda decided it was time for a change, she and husband Larry opened Davis Gallery, a successful frame store and art gallery. It was in this gallery that her talents really bloomed. Linda not only supported the arts, she loved teaching painting classes (with wine!) and she excelled as an artist. The first time she submitted a painting to a show, she won first prize. She and Larry supported various artists by showing their works and supported non-profits by hosting events. When the couple retired after 16 years, they made the decision to move to Mesa, Arizona nearer immediate family. One of Linda’s many strengths was again put to use. She had instinctive good taste in interior and exterior design, so their Arizona home became her project. She had the ideas and Larry did the heavy lifting. Together they created a beautiful home in the desert.
Linda married her Sheridan High School sweetheart, Larry Davis, in June 1961. They were a devoted couple who were rarely apart for nearly 60 years. Linda is survived by her husband, two children, Jim Davis (Diana Silva) of Centennial, Colorado and Karole Davis of Prescott, Arizona and grandchildren Caleb and Amanda Davis.
Linda spent the last three years struggling with cancer. She required extensive surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation. It simply wore her out. In addition to her sisters, Ginger Stout and Joyce Carroll, Linda will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Jan Parker, dear friend Janet Catterall, and her adored nieces, nephews and their children. Many Sheridan friends, fellow artists and customers will feel her absence.
Linda was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Joe and Josephine Parker and her older brother Dave Parker.
If friends are inclined, the family asks that memorial gifts benefit children’s Y ARTS at the Sheridan County YMCA 417 N. Jefferson Street, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801.