Linda Christensen, 78, of Buffalo, died Sunday at Amie Holt Care Center. Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor William Dunlap officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 1 – 9 p.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to immediately follow the funeral. Donations in Linda’s memory may be made to the Summit Wesleyan Church Building Fund or Meals on Wheels in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.