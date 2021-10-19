Today

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.