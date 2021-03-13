September 14, 1958 - February 15, 2021
On February 15, 2021, at age 62, Linda (Wagoner) Carter passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. She was born to Allen and Rosa Bell Wagoner in Sheridan, WY, on September 14, 1958. The youngest of five children, Linda grew up on a ranch near Ranchester, WY, on the Tongue River. She loved the natural beauty of the area where she grew up and visited it often. Almost always that included a hike up Tongue River Canyon.
Graduating at age 17 from Tongue River High School in 1976, Linda went on to get her Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Wyoming and earned her CPA. She married Dan Carter in 1977, and they worked in Casper, WY and Palm Springs, CA. In 1989, after visiting family, Linda and Dan moved to Whidbey Island, Oak Harbor, WA. They fell in love with the beauty of the town, fishing, nice weather, and being surrounded by mountains, and water. They joined the First Reformed Church and had many loyal, lifelong friends there. Linda started a successful accounting practice and was proud to work with a wide range of small business owners and individuals. Later, Linda became the comptroller for Blue Mountain Electric and worked there for 14 years. In her free time Linda enjoyed gardening, walking around Oak Harbor with friends, hiking with Team Survivor Northwest, and paddling with the local dragon boat club. She also enjoyed traveling and meeting new people all over the world.
Linda was predeceased by her husband Dan, and her father Allen. She is survived by her daughter Christina (Phil) of Seattle, WA, her son Richard (Siobhan) of Oak Harbor, WA, and her mother Rosa Bell of Anacortes, WA. Also surviving are her brothers, Ron (Kathy) of Oak Harbor, WA, and Rick (Valeria) of Quitman, TX, along with her sisters Phyllis (Bill) Mayo of Boulder, WY, and Ann Brecht of Fort Collins, CO.
Cremation has taken place and, per Linda’s wishes, no services are planned. Remember her by committing a random act of kindness or deliver yellow roses to brighten someone’s day. Take a walk with a loved one or friend and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors as that was the way Linda lived her life. Condolences may be offered at www.wallinfuneralhome.com.