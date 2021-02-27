September 14, 1958 – February 15, 2021
On February 15, 2021, at the age of 62, Linda passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Linda was predeceased by her husband, Dan, and is survived by her daughter Christina and son Richard.
Born to Allen and Rosa Bell Wagoner in Ranchester, Wyoming, the youngest of five children Linda grew up on a ranch with no indoor plumbing. She loved the natural beauty of her childhood home and was close with her brothers, Ron and Rick and her sisters, Phyllis and Ann. Graduating high school at the age of 17, Linda went on to get a Bachelor's in Accounting from the University of Wyoming and earn her CPA. She married Dan Carter in 1977. In 1989 Linda and Dan moved to Whidbey Island and knew it would be their lifelong home. They became members of the First Reformed Church and were soon blessed with many loyal, lifelong friends. Linda started a successful accounting practice in Oak Harbor, Linda L. Carter, CPA, and was proud to work with a wide range of small business owners and individuals. Linda later became the comptroller for Blue Mountain Electric, working there for 14 years and loved her work family.
In her free time Linda enjoyed gardening, walking around Oak Harbor with friends, hiking with Team Survivor Northwest and paddling with the local dragon boat club. She enjoyed traveling and meeting new people from Peru to Italy.
Instead of a service we invite you to remember Linda the loving and joyous way she lived. Commit a random act of kindness, deliver yellow roses to brighten someone's day, take a walk outside with a loved one or friend, enjoy the beauty of the outdoors the way she did, and share some memories.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Carter Friends & Family Scholarship www.skagitfoundation.org/givenow would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at https://www.wallinfuneralhome.com.