January 11, 1935 - July 2, 2021
Lloyd Byron Garretson, native to Sheridan, Wyoming, was relieved of his suffering from Alzheimer's disease on July 2, 2021. He passed away after suffering from a broken hip that was inoperable. We are grateful for the life he lived and the love he shared.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Antonette (Toni) Garretson, 3 children, 11 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. He was born January 11, 1935 and moved from Sheridan, Wyoming in 1963. He and his wife built a beautiful life in Southern California and spent 42 years there before moving to Desert Hills, Arizona in 2004.
Lloyd is the son of Earl “Woody” and Geraldine Garretson. Lloyd is survived by his siblings Zack, Don, Linda, and Jerrie Ann. Lloyd was preceded in death by his sister, Marie, and his parents. In Sheridan he attended Coffeen Elementary, Central Junior High, and graduated from Sheridan High School with the class of 1953. Lloyd married Antonette (Toni) Zowada June 7, 1958.
Lloyd owned three service stations and an auto parts store. He changed careers in 1977, to work in the printing industry installing presses and training operators. He was an avid outdoorsman and passed his appreciation of the outdoors on to his children. In his younger days, Lloyd enjoyed fishing in the Big Horn Mountains and deep-sea fishing in California.
He will forever be remembered for his love and lifelong hobby of growing and showing cactus and succulent plants. He earned many ribbons and trophies for his plants as a long-time member of the Orange County Cactus and Succulent Society.
Lloyd was always the first one to the dinner table and the last one in the driveway waving goodbye to you as you drove away. He built a family that values tradition and gatherings to celebrate Super Bowl games, family celebrations and holidays. His kind character made him a lover of all animals. He would feed and nurture any wildlife that he found in his yard and in need of care. Those who know him cherished his stories about the “good ole days” in Wyoming, working at Louie’s Hamburgers and growing up racing cars. He was always early to rise and ready for dessert. He will be remembered by his loved ones for all that he was and all that he shared.
A private memorial service will be held on a later date in Arizona.