Lloyd Carroll, 85, of Ekalaka, died May 25, 2021 at Billings Clinic. There will be a visitation for Lloyd on June 1, 2021 from 12 – 2 p.m. at Stevenson Funeral Home in Ekalaka. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Scott Kiehn officiating. Burial will take place in Beaver Lodge Cemetery. Reception to follow at St. Elizabeth's Lutheran Church in Ekalaka. For those unable to attend, Lloyd's service will be livestreamed on the Stevenson Funeral Home website. The livestream will be available under LLoyd's obituary 15 minutes before the service.