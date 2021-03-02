July 28, 1925 - February 27, 2021
Salisbury, MD
On Saturday February 27, 2021, Lois M. Buesgens entered Heaven the way she lived her life; with dignity, grace and courage.
Lois was born on July 28, 1925. From that day forward, she brought nothing but joy, kindness and sunshine into the lives of her family and friends.
She grew up on a ranch in Sheridan, WY, with cattle, chickens and her favorite, horses. Lois attended Sheridan High School and married Harold Buesgens of MN.
She received her BA degree from Bowie State College. She was employed by Providence Center, Arnold, MD for 18 years; loved and gave her time as a Troop Service Director for the Girl Scouts of America; Oblate at St. Gertrude’s Priory; Immaculate Conception Church; and Women’s Club of Easton.
One of her favorite/happy places was the beach.
Lois is survived by 6 loving children, Debra Blish, Ft. McCoy, FL; Rita Brown, Beaufort, SC; Donna Petro, daughter and her husband, Paul, Deale, MD; Barbara Passo, daughter and her husband, Bill, Salisbury, MD; Patricia Heibel, daughter and her husband, Jim, Easton, MD and Peter Buesgens, son and his wife, Cathy Miller, Goldsborough, MD. Lois is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Buesgens and her grandson, Ryan.
In lieu of flowers, it was her wish to please donate to: St. Vincent DePaul Society Headquarter: 2305 N Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218. They are a leading provider of community services to people suffering in Maryland from the effects of hunger, homelessness and poverty.
Private family service to be held.