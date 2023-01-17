March 18, 1922 - January 14, 2023
Lola Mae (McGhuey) Deming got her angel wings on January 14, 2023 in Sheridan, Wyoming with her grandson David by her side. She was 2 months short of her 101st birthday. Wow, what an amazing 100 years for this special lady.
Lola was born in Chinook, MT while the family was living in Paradise Valley, MT on March 18, 1922 to parents Effie and Glennard (Glenn) McGhuey. The family eventually relocated to Chinook, MT where Lola graduated from Blaine County High School in 1940.
She married Curtis Deming in Olympia, Washington, and was a dedicated military wife for many years living in various cities in the US where Curt was stationed. She was very proud of the military service of her husband Curtis, son Glenn and grandson David.
Lola’s 100 years were amazing. She loved living in San Francisco and being a mother of 2. She worked for AARP for numerous years after Curtis’ death and traveled the United States. Lola was a member of the Jobs Daughters and Daughter of the Nile organizations. She was also a member of the United Methodist Church. Lola loved to spend time on the mountain teaching her grandkids how to fish, and was hoping to do that with her great great grandson Lincoln.
Lola was especially fond of cooking, sewing and gardening. She took pride in her roses and tomatoes which were always a staple in her yard. Staying active was a key component for Lola whether it was swimming with her granddaughter DeAnne in her earlier years or exercising at the senior center with her friends. She knew staying active and healthy was paramount to her longevity. Dancing, did someone say dancing, oh how Lola loved to get dressed up and go dancing with her husband and friends.
Lola was always up for an adventure so when her great grandsons said that when she turned 100, they would take her to Vegas, she giggled and gladly accepted. Well, that birthday came and she graciously declined the trip but that milestone was celebrated anyway surrounded by family.
Lola’s greatest joy was her family which will continue on through her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lola was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Deming, daughter Lila Harbin and daughter-in-law Donna Deming. She is survived by her son Glenn Deming, grandson David and wife Kelly Deming, great grandsons Nathan and his wife Makenzee, Braydon and Bryson and great great grandson Lincoln Deming, granddaughter DeAnne and husband Michael Howard, great grandchildren Sami and Marshal.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10:00 am at Kane Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Barth officiating. A cookie reception will follow in the Kane Reception Hall. Interment will follow the reception in the Elks Section of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
