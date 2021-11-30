Lonnie Brakebill, 34, of Buffalo, was killed in a one vehicle roll over on Saturday. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor Don Paulson officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel on Tuesday from 1 - 9 p.m.  and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon.  Donations in Lonnie’s memory may be made to the Lonnie Brakebill Memorial, a Fund set up for the education of his children in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo, Wyoming. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.

