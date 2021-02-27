March 5, 1927 - February 9, 2021
Loraine was born in March of 1927 in Sheridan where she attended school and met Herbert Canfield. They married and started their life together and raised 4 children. While the 3 oldest kids were young, she was an active leader in Cub Scouts and 4-H. When Herb started his job at Woodland Park School, she began her career as Bus Driver and drove for several years before the districts were combined and she joined the other drivers at the Bus Barn and began several friendships both with other drivers and students that rode her bus. One of the things she would always talk about was when the Principal at Woodland Park told her “she couldn’t have her cake and eat it too” when she made a request regarding her route. Her request was granted, and she did get to eat her cake. She continued the friendships after she retired after driving for 27 years. After retiring she transitioned to the Senior Citizen Center and drove for them for several years while also volunteering at the Wyo Theater where she was able to enjoy several shows one of which was her favorite The Bar J Wranglers.
She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter Marna Owens while leaving her surviving son Darrell (Annette) in Gillette, and daughters; Karen Jennings, Athol MA and Elaine (Billie) Merkey, Sheridan, 10 Grandchildren, 16 Great-Grandchildren, 7 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Private Services will be held later in the Spring.