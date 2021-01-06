December 14, 1935 - January 2, 2021
Lorene Smedley was born December 14, 1935 in Ovid, Colorado to Lloyd Truax and Arlene Snook Truax, and passed away peacefully at home on January 2, 2021. Lorene grew up on a ranch north of Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She spent her youth riding horses and doing ranch chores. Lorene graduated from Steamboat Springs High School in 1953, and attended Colorado State University. She met her husband, Frank Smedley at the university, and married him in October 1956.
During their 64 year marriage Lorene and Frank lived in Wyoming, South Dakota, and their lifelong dream, Alaska, during Frank’s career with the US Forest Service. In their journey together, the Smedleys contributed to each community they lived in and built lasting friendships along the way.Family vacations were spent camping and stays at the Smedley’s legacy cabin built by Frank’s parents in the Big Horn Mountains and Lorene’s family ranch in Colorado. These included summertime horseback pack trips into the mountains. After raising the children, Lorene and Frank’s vacations evolved from tent camping to travel trailer expeditions with good friends. Frank’s final Forest Service position was spent exploring the Chugach National Forest with Lorene by his side. They retired to a property near Banner, Wyoming, where Lorene worked tirelessly to create a smaller version of the ranch she was raised on in Colorado, clearing brush, battling noxious weeds, and building barns and corrals. She established a garden including a notoriously productive raspberry patch.
Lorene and Frank raised six children and supported their activities, warming many a bleacher seat at sporting events. Her home and family were her passion and career. She was a prolific seamstress, loved gardening, and cooking, skills she passed on to her children. Lorene designed and built the passive solar Banner home with her family, practicing her strong environmental principles. She was an avid believer in good land stewardship and living close to nature, passing on her beliefs to her children, including raising organic vegetables, chickens, and cattle sometimes named for close family friends. She loved their home and ranch animals, especially her horses. Lorene finished her life as she desired, passing peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jerrald Truax, and sisters Patsy Wilhelm and Darlene Haight. She is survived by her husband Frank and their six children: Sonja living in Nelson, Missouri with her partner Dale, Mark in Salt Lake City with his wife Linda, Marla Skadsen residing in Sioux Falls, South Dakota with her husband Mark, Tracy in Kansas City Missouri with her husband John, Matthew in Banner, Wyoming with his partner Jenelle, and Amy in Sheridan, Wyoming with her partner Timothy; and grandchildren: Matthew and Jenna Skadsen, Christopher Smedley, and Tanner Morris.
Lorene was a strong, vibrant, independent woman who raised self reliant children with her husband Frank: children ready to face the challenges and opportunities of life. These admirable traits continue on in her grandchildren. She was much loved and will be greatly missed. Lorene spent 64 years in the arms of her loving husband Frank and is now in the arms of The Lord.
A memorial service is not planned at this time. Those wishing to remember Lorene may do so through donations to The Hub on Smith, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, or the charity of their choice.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.