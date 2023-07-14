January 26, 1935 – June 22, 2023
Loretta Lee Slettene, nee Loretta June Lee, 88 years of age, passed away from this world on June 22, 2023, in Richland, Washington.
Loretta was born in Rush Springs, Oklahoma in 1935 to James and Laura Lee. She was the oldest of four children.
She grew up in Kearney, Nebraska, which she always called home. Loretta attended Harding College in Searcy, Arkansas.
She met and married Rolf Slettene in 1957. Rolf and Loretta moved to Denver where Brad, their first son, was born in 1960; Randy, their second son, arrived in Oklahoma City in 1964. After this they spent time in St Louis and Glendale, California, where Loretta attained a Master's Degree in Family Counseling, and, in the late-1980's, began writing a series of novels about Western life from the perspective of a woman. In 1989 they moved to Sheridan, Wyoming, where they stayed until they moved to Richland, where Loretta remained until her recent passing.
Loretta was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Her Christian faith sustained her throughout her life. Everyone who knew her can testify to her deep faith, keen intelligence, curiosity and compassion for all those who have been bypassed by the lottery of life. Brad and I love you, Mom.
Loretta is preceded by her husband Rolf and her brother Jim, and survived by her brothers Ed and Jerry and her sons Brad and Randy.
There will not be any funeral or memorial service.