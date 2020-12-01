April 17, 1956 - November 22, 2020
Lori entered this world on April 17, 1956 in Globe, AZ and left it on November 22, 2020 at Westview Healthcare Center in Sheridan, WY after a long illness. Lori was the youngest child born to Madge Lucille (Agnew) White and Milo Warren White. She attended schools in Miami AZ, Tempe AZ, and Glendale AZ.
Lori married Paul Henson in 1974 and gave birth to her only child Milo Russell “Rusty” Henson on April 1, 1975 in Lynwood, California.
Lori spent her early years in Arizona, but came to visit family in Sheridan, WY and fell in love with the people and the town and decided this was where she wanted to make her home.
Lori is survived by her son Rusty, her siblings: brother Terry White; sisters Patricia Williams, Nancy Fitzpatrick and step-sister Karen Throckmorton; four grandchildren: Myles, Hannah, Heaven, and Julian, and many nieces and nephews.
No services are to be held, but per Lori’s instructions, her ashes will be scattered in the mountains around Sheridan.
