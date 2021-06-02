Lorna Larson, 72, of Buffalo, died early Monday morning at the Amie Holt Care Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. from the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor Tracy Sutherland officiating. Private family interment in Willow Grove Cemetery will be held at a later time. Donations in Lorna’s memory may be made to the St. Francis Animal Shelter or the Amie Holt Care Center in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.