February 12, 1964 - April 17, 2022
A Celebration of Life service for Lorna Jean Arellano, 58, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Gorman Funeral Homes-Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Matt Fox of the Unity Christian Fellowship of Douglas officiating.
Lorna Jean passed away into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born Wednesday, February 12, 1964 in Arcadia, California the daughter of Lowell Eugene and Lucille Evelyn (Lakey) Sanders. She loved her family more than anything, but nothing brought a smile to her face like her grand babies could. All eight had grandma wrapped around their fingers and she’d have it no other way! What mom wouldn’t give them grandma always would and they knew it!!
Lorna was a incredible cook. Ask anyone!! She could whip up the fanciest meals in a matter of minutes and never needed a recipe to follow, everything tasted like you were eating at the best restaurants.
She married her loving husband, Gilbert Arellano, on October 25th, 2009. They had a beautiful life together filled with many many wonderful memories!
Lorna brought four daughters into this marriage and it was nothing short of beautiful. Lorna loved her daughters so much and would’ve done anything for them, she was their best friend! They will cherish all the beautiful memories they made as a family and her legacy will live on forever, Gil and Lorna had a beautiful story they were writing together, he will still live here in there last chapter they had together unsure how to move forward until they mee up again to finish their story.
Lorna is survived by her husband, Gilbert Arellano, of Douglas; mother, Lucille “Lucy” Huether of Douglas; daughters, Jennifer (Kacey) Outland of Sheridan, Wyoming, Tamara Hopkins of Sheridan, Allison Gatlin of Iona, Idaho, and Hayley Bachel of Sheridan; brother, Willard (Linda) Sanders of Douglas; and her pride and joy grand babies, Jadynn, Gaige, Paityn, Rael, Olivia, Paisley, Sawyer, and Finley.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lowell Sanders; step mother, Sherry Sanders; step father, Ewald Huether; mother-in-law, Mary Arellano; and precious grandson, Grayson Gatlin.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Gaige Tarver, Kathy Felton, and James Edward.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society in care of the Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.
Lorna Jean Arellano