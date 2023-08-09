September 26, 1929 – July 18, 2023
Lorraine Faye Hier, 93, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Westview Health Care Center in Sheridan, WY.
Lorraine was born on September 26, 1929, to Otto and Lydia Schulz on the family farm near McLaughlin, SD. She attended country school until the family moved into McLaughlin where she completed her high school education. Lorraine went to cosmetology school in Watertown, SD. Upon her graduation from cosmetology school, she returned to McLaughlin where she worked as a beautician and eventually opened her own beauty salon (His & Hers).
Lorraine eventually reunited with her High School sweetheart Maynard Hier. They married and together they worked on their farm and raised their 5 children James (Cheryl) Hier, Thomas Hier, David Hier, Kenneth (Denise) Hier and Kathryn (Wade Nieuwsma) Hier.
Lorraine made South Dakota history when she rescued her husband and sons James and Thomas during the blizzard of 1966 when they became stranded in a vehicle while feeding cattle on the ranch located 2 miles from McLaughlin.
After Lorraine and Maynard retired, they bought a home in Arizona and became snowbirds during the harsh SD winters. They sold their home in McLaughlin and moved to Mobridge, SD where they resided until Maynard’s passing in 2013. Lorraine moved to Sheridan, WY in 2019 to be closer to 3 of her children. Maynard and Lorraine also fulfilled their lives traveling to many places around the U.S. and several foreign countries.
Lorraine was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed sharing her talent with the church choir and other local social events. When she wasn’t busy with work, children or chores, Lorraine enjoyed preparing German dishes, having family get-togethers and playing cards with her friends every week. She was an active member in the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Mclaughlin prior to moving to Mobridge and then becoming a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was also an active member of Ladies Aide, Eastern Star, Red Hats and Moose Lodge.
Lorraine was a remarkable lady and will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Lorraine is survived by her sons Jim (Cheryl), Tom, Dave, Ken (Denise), daughter Kathy (Wade), grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Memorial Donations can be sent to: TLCW, 918 1st Ave. E, Mobridge, SD 57601
Cards can be sent to: Kathy Hier, 1507 S. Main St., Sheridan WY 82801
A celebration service will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge, SD on Saturday September 2nd at 11:00 am.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.