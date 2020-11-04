April 2, 1954 – October 31, 2020
Lou Ann, loving wife, mother, aunt and sister passed away at her home on October 31, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Lou Ann was born on April 2, 1954, in Los Angeles, CA, to James Henderson and Beatrice Bernadine (Miller) Gordanier. She spent her early years growing up in Southern California and graduated from Marina High School in Huntington Beach, CA.
She married Harry Dean Williams, Jr. on December 13, 1985 in Las Vegas, NV. They moved to Wyoming in 1989 where she worked as an accountant, retiring from Northern Wyoming Mental Health.
She is survived by her husband, Harry of Sheridan; stepson, Harry Dean (Nicolle)Williams of Pahrump, NV; her son, Bryan (Melody) Barkley of Casper and daughter, Erin (Chris) Willson of Sheridan; her brother James (Bernadette) Gordanier of Las Vegas, NV; her sister, Laura Lee (Dave) Giancola, West Richland, WA; thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her step daughter Christal Williams.
She had a great love for gardening, enjoyed baking and fishing, crocheting and reading. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and cherished spending time with her family.
Cremation has taken place. No public service is scheduled at this time.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at championfh.com.