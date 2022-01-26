September 19, 1927 – January 22, 2022
Louie Shifrar, long-time Rock Springs resident, passed away on January 22, 2022 with family at his bedside in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Louie was born September 19, 1927 in Cumberland, Wyoming to Louis Gorenc and Mary Resnik Gorenc.
Louie Attended schools in Winton and graduated from Reliance High School in 1945. He drove the school bus from age 14-to 18 for the coal camps (Winton, Stansbury, and Dines). Summers and breaks, he worked for the Union Pacific Coal Company.
Louie was drafted into the Army in November 1943. He served with the 12th Constabulary Squadron stationed in Germany as a Tech 4 Sergeant. Lou received an honorable discharge in March 1947. He then attended the University of Wyoming graduating with a Bachelors of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1951. Upon graduation, Louie was hired as a draftsman for Boeing in Seattle, Washington. A highlight in his Boeing career was watching the initial flight of the B-52 Stratofortress.
Louie returned to Wyoming in 1952 and began working for the newly opened FMC trona mine at Westvaco. He retired after 33 years in 1985. Louie's career took him on travels throughout the United States. His worst experience was visiting a coal mine in Nova Scotia located beneath the ocean.
Louie married Elda Bertagnolli in Superior, Wyoming on November 1954. They had four children, Ken (Jacolin) Shifrar, Mary Jo (Mark) Taylor, Joe (Mia) Shifrar and Emily (Scott) Allison.
In spite of his chronic limitations, Louie was active in carpentry, plumbing and electrical work at his home and properties. The family owned the Smilin' S Motel and Trailer Park in Bondurant, Wyoming. Louie enjoyed meeting people from around the world and visiting with friends from Rock Springs and Green River camping in the Hoback campground.
Louie was an avid reader-his favorite books were those he read to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lou loved to travel. His adventures took him around the United States, to Australia and Europe. He was happy behind the wheel in his car.
Louie's survived by his children, and grandchildren; Chris Shifrar and companion Kendra White, Cara (Kraig) Forbregd, Melissa (Levi) Dominquez, Jeffrey (Devonne) Taylor, Billy (Catherine) Shifrar, Michael (Kaylin) Shifrar, Brandie (Austin) Cole, Caylin Allison, Gregory Allison. He is survived by seven great-grandsons. He is also survived by two step-grandsons.
Louie was preceded in death by his wife, and grandson Nicholas Shifrar.
The family respectfully requests donations be made in Louise's memory to Green House Living, 2311 Shirley Cove, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801.
A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will conducted at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the church. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.