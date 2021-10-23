May 25, 1923 – October 12, 2021
Lourena E. Kirby passed away on October 12, 2021.
She was married to Brandon Kirby and together they resided in Thermopolis for many years.
In 2004 Lourena moved to Sheridan, Wyoming to live with her sister Zora Kirby.
Lourena was born May 25, 1923 in Nebraska, later moving to Pavillion, Wyoming with her parents Gertie and Ora Wells. Lourena loved fishing in lakes and streams. As a master crocheter, many were recipients of her creations. Brandon and Rena had no children; they enjoyed sharing time and making memories with their nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for Memorial Day 2022 in Thermopolis and Riverton.
