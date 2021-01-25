November 21, 1944 - January 19, 2021
Luchious Elliott (L.E.) Wyatt, Jr. rode off into the sunset on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 after battling a long illness. He was born in West Monroe, Louisiana on November 21, 1944 to Lora Victoria (Murphy) Wyatt and Luchious Elliott Wyatt, Sr. He was the elder brother to James Leo Wyatt. Growing up, L.E. was a shadow to his daddy and followed him around their farm, trying to do everything his dad did. While a crazy young man, he enjoyed rodeoing, especially riding broncs and bulls. Before being drafted in Vietnam, where he luckily avoided being sent overseas, he trained to be an electrician. He eventually became a journeyman electrician and made that his life’s work. L.E. was also lucky in love, being married twice to beautiful and sweet women. He and Lorna (Thornton) Wyatt had three beautiful daughters, Kathryn Ann, Cynthia Jo, and Amanda Lee. He later remarried to Dana (Sawyer) Wyatt, and gained two more daughters, Ashley Michelle and Jessica Brooke. L.E. had a knack for adopting daughters, and later added their Spanish exchange student, Ana Martel, to their list of daughters of the heart.
While L.E. is no longer with us, his legacy will go on with his beautiful family. L.E. is survived by his wife, Dana. And as we know, the Wyatt genes are strong! He is survived by Kathy and her children, Josh and Jaime, and Josh’s wife, Destany; Cindy and David Bassett, and their kids, Libby and Nathan; Manda and Richard Pennington, and their children, Carly and Wyatt; Ashley and Todd and their little ones, Eva, Ruby, and Vivienne; Jessie and Matt Child and their son, River; and Ana and Paul Bukovich, and their kids, Gavin, Duncan, and Izzy. He also leaves behind his lifelong friends, Bill and Carol Cox, and many nieces and nephews. How did any old cowboy ever get so lucky?
A celebration of life will take place at Grace Anglican Church in Sheridan, Wyoming, on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021. The time will be announced at a later date.
