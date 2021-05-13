Lucille was born March 2, 2021 in Sheridan County to Walter and Rosa LaToush. She peacefully passed away in Roseburg, OR on March 5, 2021. She was married to Homer Alley. They had three children.
Lucille lived in Dayton nearly all of her life. She loved Dayton and was actively involved in many ways including serving on the City Council and other community boards. She championed many special community projects and programs. She was a long-time member of the Dayton School Benefit Club. She was active in Dayton Days. Neither rain nor snow kept her from delivering mail on her rural mail route for 44 years. Lucille was a truly remarkable person who will be remembered for her kind and loving spirit.
She was preceded in death by Home, daughter Carol Swift and grandson Garth Swift. She is survived by her sons, Fred and Ced, grandsons Mike Swift, Tyler Alley and Great grandchildren Zoe and Logan Swift.
Services and celebration of life are pending.