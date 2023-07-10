February 7, 1930 – July 11, 2023
Lucy was born on February 7, 1930 to Paul and Olga (Takach) Sturtz in Monarch Wyoming, where she attended grade school, then was bused to Sheridan High School. She was the 3rd child out of 9. She married George J. Kobielusz on April 4, 1947 in Hardin Montana. They moved to the ranch on Dow Prong where she lived for 70 years. They had 3 children.
Lucy was an excellent cook and baker, having Sunday dinners from the very start, and continued till she moved out of her house and into an apartment in town in 2017. No matter who stopped by or when, she always had something to feed them. And in the early years of her marriage, it seemed like they always had an ‘extra’ around. Either George’s younger brother, or Lucy’s younger brother, or a stray nephew that decided to stay with them for a while.
One winter, around the 2nd year of their marriage, they came home to a burned down house. They stayed a few days with one of George’s sisters in town, but eventually moved into a cleaned out chicken house while building a new house. She persevered but things were not always easy.
She always said her best contribution to life was her three kids. Then getting two grandsons, really made her day. Her heart was broken when the younger grandson, Mark, got killed in a car accident in 2002.
Lucy crocheted beautiful doilies, and loved her chickens. She survived a bout of cancer in 2004 and double pneumonia in 2009. At the time we were told she would not get better, but being tough she did, after being in a drug induced coma for 5 weeks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Kobielusz, her parents, Paul and Olga Sturtz, sisters Julia Sturtz, Olga Reddell, Shirley Wertman and Elsa Ruby. Brothers Bobbie Sturtz and Paul Sturtz Jr. and grandson Mark Kobielusz. She is survived by her three children, Judy Artist, George Kobielusz (Lorraine) and Lori Kobielusz. Her sister Bernice Kobielusz and brother Johnny Sturtz. grandson Shaun Kobielusz and great granddaughters, Abbie Kobielusz and Lilly Kobielusz.
