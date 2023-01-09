April 26, 1940 - December 24, 2022
A precious wife, mother and sister went to be with her Lord, Jesus December 24, 2022 with her husband and daughter by her side.
Lucille (Lucy) Holwell was 82 when she passed away at Bighorn Rehabilitation and Care Center after years of battling Alzheimer’s disease and breast cancer.
Lucy was born to Udell and Ruth Vannoy on April 26, 1940 in Sheridan. She attended various schools throughout Wyoming as her family moved a lot in search of work. Lucy always found a job in whatever town they settled in and helped support the family and baby brother. She even delayed her own future endeavors to stay home and help her mother with her two, much younger sisters. She graduated from Sheridan High School in 1959 the same year as one of her sisters was born.
She retired from School district #2 where she was “second cook” for many years. Her cinnamon rolls were legendary!
After retirement the disease progressed to where her husband could no longer care for her at home, and it was then she was moved to a nursing home where she lived until her passing.
She is survived by her husband Fred, of 59 years, one daughter Brenda (Jeff) Brisch of Sheridan, one son Myron (Jessica) Holwell of Texas, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters Lynn (Randy) Olsen of Sheridan and Michelle (Tony) Newton of Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Dwayne Vannoy of Billings.
No services are planned at this time.