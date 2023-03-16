September 3, 1925 – March 13, 2023
Luella May Stroup was born September 3, 1925 in Laramie, Wyoming to parents Charles Arthur Reynolds and Mildred Belle Reynolds. She was the first of 6 children. Lu passed away in Sheridan, WY March 13, 2023. Lu graduated from Sheridan High School in 1945 and received her AA from Sheridan Community College in Sheridan, WY.
She was married to Donald Bert Stroup in Berkley, California, in 1945. From this union were blessed with six daughters, Judith Colleen, Maureen Ann, Virginia Lee, Patricia Lu, Mary Belle and Rebecca Lynn. At the time of her death she was living at Greenhouse Living in Sheridan, WY.
Lu worked at many jobs throughout her life, but was most proud of her time with the Sheridan Press and at Sheridan College in the Dental Hygiene clinic. She gained many friends through these jobs. She and Bert lived in Buffalo, Casper, Kaycee, Montana and Minnesota, but always called Sheridan home. When Covid began, she and daughter Ginger would take drives and started to document all of the houses where Lu had lived in her life. The number was up to 55! She commented that she had thought her mother was a gypsy because of all of the moves she made, but admitted she must have been a gypsy as well.
She was active in several clubs over the years, such as DAR, Red Hat Ladies and a Genealogy group at Fulmer Library. An active member of the Conservative Baptist Church for most of her life, Lu formed a puppet team for kids, made flower decorations for the sanctuary, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and served in women’s groups.
She and Bert spent many hours camping, hunting and fishing in the Big Horn Mountains. She had many fun stories from times spent there. She loved to travel and took the girls on family vacations to Arizona and Oregon. She was able to go to both coasts, Canada, Mexico and most of the continental states. She often joined daughter, Mary and her husband, Jim for Lawson family reunion trips where she was welcomed with open arms and loving hearts. When her grandson Nate Lawson was stationed in Germany, she and daughter Mary traveled there to visit. This was her first trip abroad and she enjoyed it thoroughly. Because of her love of genealogy, she found her connection to the Wardlaw Clan in Scotland. Joining a group of Wardlaw descendants, she and Mary traveled with the group to Edinburgh, Scotland. What an adventure! When son-in-law Jim asked her if she would like to join some of the Lawson family on a trip to Ireland she readily agreed. Another wonderful adventure!
Lu was also an accomplished silversmith making many beautiful pieces of sterling jewelry. The family is very fortunate to be able to wear her creations. She won awards for some of her pieces and was a familiar face in bazaars and art shows around the area. She was a member of several Bunco groups in Sheridan where some of her Halloween costumes included a sheriff, a clown, and Popeye. Known to many as “Momma Lu,” she touched everyone she met with her love. She was eagerly anticipating the birth of her next great granddaughter in March. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, June Brawner, brothers Bill Reynolds, Charles Rickus, Frederick Rickus, her husband, Bert, and daughters Judi and Maureen, She is survived by her sister, Hazel Richert, her daughters Ginger Morris, Patti (John) Shaw, Mary (Jim) Lawson and Becky (Jay) Harris, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 6 great, great grandchildren, and many friends and extended family.
The family would like to thank Greenhouse Living in Sheridan for their loving and compassionate care for mom during her last days.
She has been cremated and her wish was for her ashes to be buried in Sheridan with her husband and family. Celebration of life is planned for Wednesday, March 22, 11:00 at Kane Funeral Home, with private family graveside interment later in the spring.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.