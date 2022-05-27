July 12, 1934 – May 12, 2022
Luman Fay “Pink” Pinkerton passed away May 12, 2022, at Westview Healthcare Center at the age of 87. Pink was born in Gallatin Gateway, MT July 12, 1934.
Luman married Sandra Watson on June 11, 1958, they had three children. Pink worked for various employers prior to moving to Wilsall; Yellowstone National Park, the Flying D Ranch, Gallatin County Road and Bridge, and ranched on the Watson place in Kelly Canyon. He ranched in Wilsall, MT before moving to Sheridan in 1980. After moving to Sheridan, Pink worked for Barker Brothers Construction and Sheridan County Road and Bridge. Pink retired from Sheridan County in 1997, after retirement he continued to work seasonally for Butcher Construction building roads.
Pink was an active member of the Sheridan Horse Patrol, Backcountry Horseman, and NE Wyoming Draft Horse and Mule Association. Pink loved his mules and horses. He went on numerous wagon trains after moving to Sheridan going to the Hole-In-The Wall and Custer National Forest near Birney MT. He also participated in the Cowboy State Centennial Wagon Train. Pink was also especially fond of his dog, Kit, she was his faithful companion after Sandy passed.
Pink was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; his parents, and his brother. He is survived by Robbie (Garth) Isbell of Wilsall, MT, Shelly (Jim) Goggins of Bridger, MT, and Bill (Lanette) Pinkerton of Sheridan, WY, grandchildren, Mariesa Isbell of Wilsall, MT, Coy Goggins of Bridger, MT, Cora (Travis) Clark-Frazier of Sheridan, WY and three great grandchildren Kasen of Wilsall, MT and Payton and Hayzley of Sheridan, WY and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation and graveside services will take place at Dahl Funeral Home in Bozeman, MT on Friday May 27, 2022. Visitation is from 1:00-2:00 and graveside services following.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Sheridan, WY Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Big Horn Women’s Club. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.