May 27, 1948 – July 7, 2023
Lynda R Achenbach, 75 of Big Horn passed away at Westview Healthcare on Friday, July 7th, 2023, with her loving daughter by her side.
Lynda was born in Altus, Oklahoma to Troy and Maye (Black) Gilley. She was the third of four girls. Lynda met the love of her life in Alaska and they were married June 30, 1967, in Sheridan at his parents’ home. They later moved to Big Horn, Wyoming where they resided for 50 years and raised three children, Leesa, Terra, and Herbert Jr. Mom enjoyed drawing and painting in her spare time. She loved spending time with her family. Lynda worked several years as a cook and baker. Lynda’s last job before retirement was at Sheridan College where she enjoyed getting to know the students and gave them a little taste of home with her baked goods.
Mom always loved music and dancing. Her favorite musician was her husband Herb who had his own band. She often followed him to his performances and was his best groupie. Lynda enjoyed trips to Deadwood with Herb often joined by family members. Mom and Dad frequented Perkins for their many “dates.” Both were loved by many of the waitstaff.
Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Johnnie York and Velva Fowler, daughter Leesa, and granddaughter Christen. Lynda is survived by her husband Herb of 56 years, sister Charlotte (John) Scott, daughter Terra Tannehill, son Herbert E Jr. (Karen), granddaughter Leah (Dru) Bush, grandson Sam Tannehill, great granddaughter Grace Bush, great grandson Oliver, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Kane Funeral Home at 11 am on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 689 Meridian St, Sheridan, WY with Pastor Tony Foreman officiating. Reception to follow at Kane Reception Hall. Internment will be at Mt Hope Cemetery in Big Horn, WY immediately following the reception.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.