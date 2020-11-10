February 25, 1933 –November 9, 2020
Lynn was born February 25, 1933 in Wheatland, Wyoming to Clessen and Ruth (Hess) Artist.
Lynn grew up and attended school in Wheatland, Wyoming. She graduated from Wheatland High School in May 1951. She married Ned Lieuallen in August 1951. They lived in Wheatland, Douglas, Torrington, Lusk and Worland. They had three daughters and one son, Diann, Michele, Mike and Shawn. She and Ned divorced in 1966. Lynn relocated to Torrington to be closer to her mother Ruth, step-father Harry Kelly and in-laws Beach and Bessie Lieuall.
Lynn worked for Schaff, Miller and Feagler in Torrington for 25 years. She moved to Casper when she married childhood sweetheart George (Joe) Merback in 1986. She worked for Casper Truck Sales and then Wyoming Tire Recycle until retirement in 1995.
Lynn lived with Joe in Casper for 32 years and moved to Buffalo, WY with cat Sugar in May 2019 after losing Joe a year before. She enjoyed living in her new Tiny House and attending the Occidental Thursday Jam with family and friends and other great community events in Buffalo as well as staying with daughter Shawn and son-in-law Lynn at their cabin in the Big Horns. She enjoyed weekly visits .from her friend Glenda and frequent calls and visits from her children near and far.
Lynn loved tiling furniture, refinishing furniture, stained glass art, hook-rugs, crewel, string art, reading and exploring as many U.S. States as possible. She had wonderful trips with her mother, children and Joe. She had a quick wit and a dry sense of humor. She enjoyed using obscure words she would learn from her books; they always made you laugh. Although she lost her eyesight in 2011 she was able to listen to a book a day from the Blind Library. She often remarked that she was blessed to live in a community that was so friendly and that she received great care from Joe, her children and the two local hospitals that allowed her to maintain her independence.
Lynn is survived by her four children, Diann Lieuallen of Casper, Michele Lieuallen of Sheridan, Mike Lieuallen of Sheridan, Shawn Lieuallen Young (Lynn) of Buffalo; step-son Mitch (Karen) Merback of San Diego, CA; sister-in-law Nancy Merback Smalley (John), Beaumont, TX, and five Lieuallen grandchildren, Mike Friedlan Jr, Stephanie Caraway Flores (Loyd), Chelsea Lieuallen, Tyson Hall (Jamie) and Teresse Mackenzie, seven great grand-children and one great-great grandchild, three Merback grandsons Trevor, Skylar, Dustin and three great-children. Lynn is preceded in death by her father Clessen Artist, step-father Harry Kelly, mother Ruth Hess Artist Kelly, brother, James D. Kelly and husband George B. (Joe) Merback.
Lynn will be laid to rest with her husband George on Thursday, November 12 at 1:00pm in Wheatland Cemetery in Wheatland, Wyoming. There are no services planned at this time. A Celebration of Life service will be held in spring of 2021.
