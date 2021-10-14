September 24, 1930 - October 8, 2021
Lynn Lee Tipton peacefully passed away at Westview Health Care Center in Sheridan, Wyoming on October 8, 2021.
Lynn was born September 24, 1930 to John (Jack) I. Tipton and Pearl (Flickinger) Tipton in Torrington, WY. His family lived at the Lingle Power Plant where his father was a power plant operator. In 1933 his father was transferred to the Guernsey Power Plant. Lynn started grade school in Guernsey and in 1939 his father was transferred back to Lingle. Lynn attended the Lingle schools and graduated in 1948 as Valedictorian. He worked several jobs until October 1950 and enlisted in the United States Air Force after the Korean War started. He married Bonnie Carrier in Shoshoni, WY on July 29, 1951 while on leave before being sent to Okinawa. After receiving his honorable discharge in September 1954, he enrolled in electrical engineering at the University of Wyoming, and graduated in 1958 with a bachelor-of-science degree with honors. He was also selected to membership in Sigma Tau Engineering Honorary.
Lynn went to work for Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Lima, OH and was a design engineer primarily for control and protection equipment for electrical generation systems for both civilian airliners and military aircraft (these included B-52-H bomber, AWACS radar plane, B-1-B bomber, E-4-B Flying Command Post, AV-8B fighter and F16C.) In 1967 he received a Master-of-Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. In 1981 he transferred to the system engineering section and was technical director for the F-16C electrical system development and other projects. Lynn retired from Westinghouse in 1991 with a rating of Fellow Engineer and moved to Dayton, WY.
Lynn’s first wife passed away in 1996 and he married Galen (Seibel) Baker in 1997. They moved to Sheridan in 2002. He was a volunteer at the VA hospital for several years and also delivered senior meals for the Sheridan Senior Center.
Lynn enjoyed playing handball and golf, square dancing, hunting and fishing.
While in Ohio Lynn was a member of the Market Street Presbyterian church. After moving to Sheridan he joined the First Presbyterian Church.
Lynn deeply loved and was devoted to his family and friends. He was a kind and gentle man, always eager to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Pearl Tipton; his step-mother Marguerite Tipton; his sisters Eileen Lutz, Doris (Richard) Gleason, and Audrey (Lyle) Lockwood; brother Kaye Tipton; step-brother Max Shaw; Lynn’s first wife Bonnie Tipton; brother-in-law Gene Aubrey, and by many very special life-long friends.
Lynn is survived by his loving wife Galen of Sheridan (Galen’s children and their families); his son Michael of Casper; his daughter Teresa (Todd) Castle of Anchorage; granddaughter Danielle Castle and grandson Troy Castle of Anchorage; brother Terry (Denise) of California; sister-in-law Billie Tipton of Casper; step-sister Gwen Aubrey of Columbus, Mt; and many nieces and nephews. Lynn also leaves behind George Butler, Duane Schuh, and Harold Woodall, his faithful friends to the end.
Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church, 2121 Colonial Drive, Sheridan, WY 82801 or to the donor’s choice. If you choose to donate to the church, please note Lynn’s name so the church may determine what monies are in Lynn’s honor.
As per Lynn’s request no funeral services will be held.
Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O’Dell Court, Sheridan, WY has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sheridanfuneral.com.