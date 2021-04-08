Lynn Noteboom, 74, died suddenly Tuesday morning at his home in Buffalo. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel with Father Pete Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with the American Legion and VFW in charge of military graveside honors. Donations in Lynn’s memory may be made to the Bread of Life Food Pantry in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences maybe made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com. The funeral will be livestreamed at the funeral home website.