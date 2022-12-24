May 31, 1930 – November 17, 2022
Mabel (Miech) Rothwell, 92, passed away peacefully at home in Cheyenne on November 17, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on May 31, 1930, in Ulm, Wyoming, where she grew up on her family’s ranch. After working at Eaton’s Dude Ranch in Wolf, Wyoming, Mabel began a career at the telephone company. In 1952, she met and married James Rothwell in Sheridan, Wyoming, and became a full-time mother to their five children.
In 1965, the family moved to Orange County, California, before returning to Wyoming in 1970 and settling in Cheyenne. Mabel spent the last 52 years of her life in Cheyenne, where she and James ran Rothwell's Upholstery for many years. Mabel was known for her kindness and caring nature, and she was loved by her friends and family as a devoted wife and mother. In her spare time, Mabel enjoyed gardening, sewing, polka dancing/music, loving on her animals, and babysitting; she was happiest when her home was filled with neighbors and family. Though, next to her love for family, one of Mabel’s favorite pastimes was playing cribbage. She truly was a shark at cribbage and even bragged in her final days that during her last cribbage game, she skunked her daughter and grandchildren. Her neighbors will always remember her beautiful snapdragons, lilacs, honeysuckles, and succulent plants that she transplanted to Cheyenne from her mother’s garden in Sheridan. Still, her favorite flower was the Lily of the Valley. She shared her green thumb with her grandson, Michael. Her favorite memory was spending the day with him at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens before she passed.
Mabel is survived by her sister Edna Fry of Malibu, California, and her children William Rothwell (Linda) of Conroe, Texas, Robert Rothwell (Pamela) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Jamie Rothwell of Ellensburg, Washington. She is also survived by her grandchildren Weslie Steele (Eric) and Billie Rothwell, Michael, Kevin, and Steven Rothwell, Meghan and Dylan Rothwell and Cody (Alexandra) Gilbert, as well as four great-grandchildren, Ellie (Mike) Bishel, Rylie Steele, Chase Steele, and Jonathon Gilbert, and one great great grandchild, Leo Bishel.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Miech and Anna (Demchok) Sikora, her husband James Rothwell, her son Richard Rothwell, her daughter Sandra Embry, her granddaughter Kelly Embry, and her sisters Rose Woodward, Mary Powers, Albena Kobielusz, Anna Kumar, and Helen Miech, and brothers Joe, Mike, John, George, and Ed Miech.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, a hospice, suicide prevention, or Multiple Sclerosis organization in Mabel's memory. A private service will be held in the spring.