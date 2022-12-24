Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High near 30F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.