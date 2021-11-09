December 22, 1938 - November 5, 2021
Resident of Buffalo, Madeline Saxton, (83) passed way Friday evening surrounded by family at the Johnson County Health Care Center. Private family services will be held during the Thanksgiving Holiday. Donations in Madeline’s memory may be made to the Buffalo Senior Center in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
Madeline Merle Saxton was born on December 22, 1938 in Horton, Kansas to Albert and Pearl Saxton. She grew up on a farm near Netawaka, Kansas and went to school in Wetmore, Kansas where she graduated from high school with the class of 1956. After high school she stayed on the family farm where she cared for her brothers and assisted with farming. In 1978, Madeline moved to McPherson, Kansas where she took a job at Central Christian College as a cook. In the words of a former student, ”Maddie’s love and dedication to students was genuine that the hardest, most troubled students were touched by her spirit. Thank you Maddie for your life of love and service.” She worked at the college for 30 years and retired in 2008 when she relocated closer to family. She later moved to the Buffalo Senior Center where she lived until her death.
“Gran Maddie-O” – as she was lovingly referred to by family - enjoyed playing cards, Bingo and doing crossword puzzles. A favorite pastime was looking out her window and watching the children play baseball and softball.
She is survived by two brothers, Charles Michael Saxton and his wife Martha of Sheridan and Howard Saxton of Horton, Kansas; one sister Marianne Gerhart of Douglas, Wyoming and numerous nieces and nephews and grands. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, three sisters and one brother-in Law.