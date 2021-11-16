Malcolm W. Gray Nov 16, 2021 Nov 16, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Malcolm W. Gray, formerly of Sheridan and more recently from Cedar Park, TX died on Sept. 15, 2021, at the age of 87. He is survived by Connie, his wife of 68 years. Funeral/celebration of life is scheduled November 23 at 10 a.m. Holy Name Church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Holy Name Church Malcolm W. Gray Recommended for you