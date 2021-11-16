Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 42F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny and windy. High around 40F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.