November 18, 1965 – September 28, 2022
Manuel Andrew Gallegos was born on November 18, 1965, in Cheyenne, Wy to Jose "Fritz" and Mary Gallegos. He was the youngest of 7 children. He graduated from Saint Mary's High School in Cheyenne and went on to complete a Bachelor's and Master's degree in education at the University of Wyoming. He was a lifelong Wyoming Cowboys fan and attended every football and basketball game while living in Laramie.
After graduation he worked for the Upward Bound Program at the University of Wyoming until his family moved to Sheridan where he worked for the Daniel's Fund and then went on to teach English, Reading and Social Studies at an alternative junior high school. He retired several years ago to be a stay-at-home dad and consulted for national testing companies. He was married to Rhonda Hartman on April 29, 1995, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Cheyenne, Wy.
He loved to coach his children's teams in soccer, football, volleyball and basketball. He always said his favorite was coaching itty-bitty sports at the Sheridan YMCA because he could brag that all of his teams were undefeated since no one kept score. He also enjoyed supporting his children in swimming, art and academics. He loved the outdoors of Wyoming and spent time camping, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife Rhonda and his children Amelie (Reno) who attends school in Salem, Massachusetts, Francisco who attends school in Mankato, Minnesota, and Avaleena who attends Sheridan Junior High School.
He is also survived by his siblings Mark Gallegos (Mary), Sarah Tate, Theresa Sandoval (Eddie), and Bonnie Riedel (Charlie) as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He has joined in heaven his parents as well as his brothers Stephen and Dale.
A rosary and viewing will take place at Holy Name Catholic Church on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Immediately following the Mass there will be a graveside service then a reception in the Parish Hall at Holy Name.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.