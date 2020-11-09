March 29, 1935 - October 30, 2020
Born March 29, 1935 and passed to the Lord October 30, 2020.
Marcelle, better known as “Marcie” was born in Sheridan Wyoming, March 29, 1935. She was the daughter of Benjamin Townsend, who was a train engineer and mother Francis (Townsend) Kleweno, a talented upholster. She had one sibling, her sister Janice (Townsend) Daberkow, who currently lives in Monmouth, Oregon. Marcie had 5 children, Christine McMaster, John Voedisch, Lorraine Luckenbill, Amy Horgus and Connie Henderson. She was proceeded in death by both parents, son John Voedisch and husband Woody Frailey. Talented in many areas of her life, Marcie excelled in cooking, sewing and anything crafty! Marcie had a genuine love of the Lord and was an active “prayer warrior” in her church. She was a true blessing to anyone in need spiritually or otherwise. Always loving, caring and giving of herself, Marcie was a joy to those who were fortunate enough to have known her. Marcie leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to Covid travel restrictions, a memorial is planned at a later date. To leave a special a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com