July 22, 1933 - August 21, 2021
Margaret Frances (Kukuchka) Melton, 88, peacefully passed away August 21, 2021 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. She was born July 22, 1933 in Ranchester, WY. She married James W. Melton on July 5, 1952 and they worked on ranches in the area until moving to Casper, WY in 1959. She became Vice President of Provident Federal Savings and Loans before retiring for health reasons. They moved to Torrington, WY until her husband's death on July 2, 1995. Margaret moved back to Sheridan where she resided until her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, and her husband James W. Melton. She is survived by her sister Helen Fagenbush, son Kenton W. Melton (Nancy Imamura), granddaughters Jenille (Jeremy) M. Thomas, Noelle M. Rivera, Tina A. Rivera, and Chloe T. Rivera, grandson Karl (Misty) W. Melton, great-grandchildren Josslynn Thomas and Jonathon Melton, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Services will be announced at a later day.
