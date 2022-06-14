Margaret “Stacy” Page, 68, died peacefully at her home in Sheridan in the early hours of August 16, 2021. The Stacy Page memorial “Stretch Your Legs” family walk will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Sheridan at Whitney Commons Park from 3-5 p.m. Appropriate for memorializing Stacy’s life, the gathering will feature a “drop in”, untimed, conversation-friendly walk. The intent of the walk is to honor Stacy and encourage friends, community members, and Bighorn trail runners to participate and learn about this remarkable woman. There will be tables in the Commons with photos and memorabilia, and signs along the casual two-mile walk route to inform people of Stacy’s values, interests, and community engagement. Join us in honoring Stacy, whose legacy continues to impact this community. Stacy’s obituary can be read and online condolences may be written at www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.