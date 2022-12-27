February 24, 1948 – December 22, 2022
Maria Odessia Myers, 74, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her home in Sheridan, WY, with her husband by her side.
Maria was born on February 24, 1948, to parents Allen and Jeffie Leotha (Roberts) Mitchell in Jonesboro, AR. She attended Jonesboro High School, and married Isaac James Myers on June 13, 1970. She worked as an LPN for forty years before retiring. At that time, they moved to Sheridan, WY from Oregon.
Maria is survived by her husband Isaac Myers and cousin Joe Roberts. She was a member of the First Congregational Church.
Memorials to honor Maria may be made to Hospice of the Big Horns, PO Box 391, Sheridan, WY, 82801.
A gathering for Maria will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.