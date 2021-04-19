Marian Sarantha ,92, of Buffalo died Tuesday morning at Johnson County Health Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 21 at 10 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Father Pete Johnson as celebrant. A Vigil service will be held and the Rosary recited on Tuesday at 6 pm at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the mass. Donations in Marian’s memory may be made to Meals on Wheels in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com