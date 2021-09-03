Marian Lower, 88, of Sheridan, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Billings Clinic.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 9 a.m. with services at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Bishop Hoops officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Departing Sheridan at 12:15 p.m. for interment at 1:30 p.m. in the Little Big Horn Battle Cemetery, formally Custer Battle Field.
