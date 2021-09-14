August 20, 1933 – August 31, 2021
Marian Viola (Barber Cotton) Lower, 88, of Sheridan, Wyoming, died 31 August 2021 at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Sheridan, Wyoming, on 20 August 1933 to Richard D. Barber and Lillian V. Kittle. Marian married Chester Duane Cotton on 31 October 1949 and, following his death in 1984, married Eugene Lower on 9 May 1999.
Marian was a strong pioneer woman who was independent, tough, gentle, loving, and cared deeply for all those around her. She grew up on ranches, endured the great depression, lived through WWII, cooked for countless ranch hands and continued to ranch and raise her family throughout Montana and Wyoming until returning to Sheridan for good in 1978. Marian touched countless lives through her work on ranches, work at the Wyoming Girl’s school, her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and her great love for the Savior Jesus Christ, and her extended family and friends. Marian loved the outdoors and could be found most summers camped on Bull Creek off of the North Fork of the Tongue River in the Big Horn Mountains. Her love for trout fishing was legendary and will always be remembered fondly by those who knew her. No one ever left her table hungry, was unmoved by her hospitality, felt unloved in her presence or didn’t feel the strength of her love and prayers. There are not enough words to say how deeply she will be missed by all that knew her. Her presence, love, and caring spirit will live on in our lives forever.
Marian was preceded in death by her first husband Duane Cotton, her sisters Dorothy Jones and Shirley Yalowizer, and her brother Gary Davis. She is survived by her husband Eugene Lower of Sheridan, Wyoming; daughter Sandra L. Cotton of Phoenix, Arizona; sons Curtis D. (Chris) Cotton of Bridger, Montana, C. John (Leslie) Cotton of Gillette, Wyoming, Benjamin R. (Jodi) Cotton of Bigfork, Montana, Timothy C. (Michelle) Cotton of Glenrock, Wyoming; 16 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, 16 September 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2051 Colonial Drive, Sheridan, Wyoming. A public viewing will be at the same location at 9:00 AM. There will be a reception/luncheon at the church at 11:00 AM, with departure for the Little Bighorn Battlefield Cemetery at 12:15 PM where a brief graveside interment ceremony will be held at 1:30 PM.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.