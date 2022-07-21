A celebration of life in honor of Marie Wright-Byrum will be held August 13, 2022, at 5 p.m. at her home at 505 NB Ave. This is an open event to anyone who knew Wright-Byrum and would like to gather in her honor. Wright-Byrum was a very well respected, hardworking member of the community and will be missed. Participants are encouraged to share stories, memories, and snacks. Please dress in anticipation of hot weather. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.