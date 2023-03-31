February 12, 1929 – March 28, 2023
Marietta Bickel, 94, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Marietta was born to Elmer and Mary Connolly on February 12, 1929, at the family ranch east of Sheridan. She was a life-long Wyoming resident.
She was raised in Sheridan County and following high school worked in the New York Store. She was sassy, outspoken, independent and treated everyone like family. Her hobbies were making newborn grandkids flannel pajamas and knit booties, with the bulk of flannel used to make newborn grandkids cloth diapers. Her interests were gardening, canning for everyone, chickens, crocheting, cooking, and family gatherings.
Marietta is survived by her children Pam Bickel-Peterson of Sheridan, Randy (Teresa) Bickel of Idaho, Lorie (Wayne) Lesch of Sheridan, and sister Florence Dahlin of Sheridan. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also survived by a special nephew and niece Dan and Bridgette White who devoted many years keeping a close eye on “Gramma” from next door where their only payment was lots of love and hot, homemade dilly beans.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, infant daughter, 7 siblings, and her grandson Mitch Pinder.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials to honor may be made to The Food Group, P.O. Box 6702 , Sheridan, WY 82801, please put “Marietta Bickel” in the memo of the check.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.