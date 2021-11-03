September 2, 1935 - October 30, 2021
Marilyn Maude Thomas Fryberger, 86, of Sheridan, passed away in her home on October 30, 2021. She was born in Huntington, IN on September 2, 1935 to Berla Cato Thomas and John Thomas. She was raised in New Albany, IN by her maternal grandparents. She attended First Indiana University and later graduated with a BA in Occupational Therapy from Colorado State University, Ft Collins where she met Harvey N. Fryberger. They were married in Arizona on September 20, 1958.
She traveled to California with Harvey during his time in the U.S. Army for 2 years before they returned to the Fryberger family ranch in Sheridan where her first 3 children were born. She later took her family back to Phoenix AZ where she worked as an occupational therapist. During this very difficult time, she realized her need for Jesus Christ and her faith in Christ became a critical part of her life.
The family moved to Greeley CO, where Marilyn’s 4th child was born. They later resided in Torrington, WY, Sterling, CO and Cheyenne, WY. She enjoyed reading and reading to children, so as her children grew, she began working in school libraries and later worked as a librarian in the Cheyenne Public Library. Upon retirement, she and Harvey moved to Green Valley, AZ where Marilyn loved the desert. She read as many books as she could find. They were also very active at Amado Baptist church.
Marilyn returned to Sheridan for her final 3 years, enjoying her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey, her parents, and her brother. She is survived by her 4 children: Carol (Rich) Myers, Lois Sue (Ron) Martin, David (Charissa) Fryberger, Harvey Steve (Katie) Fryberger, 16 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
A private service will be held with the family.
