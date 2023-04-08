Our beloved “mama” left us on December 26, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born in Sheridan, Wyoming to Bernhart and Ruth (Cotton) Deutsch.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents Bernhart and Ruth Deutsch and her twin sister Carolyn Greub. She loved her parents so deeply and the loss of her twin sister was the most devastating time in her life.
Marilyn was the most loving mom and nana to her four surviving children Robby Overturf, Tina (Tim) Good, Lisa (Fernie) Lozano and Justin (Janelle) Overturf, her 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and great-great grandson. She is also survived by her sister Chrissy (Bob) Vail and numerous relatives from the Cotton, Deutsch and Overturf families and several dear friends.
A Wonderful mother to four children who she shared with Roger Overturf won’t be forgotten for the love and devotion she had for her children has left a hole in our hearts. A loving nana who truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whether it was letting them color her hair any shade of purple, taking them to thrift stores, garage sales, to get ice cream or getting into mischief. A dear friend to Michelle (her partner in crime), Emily (her sissy) and Lewis (her 4am coffee companion). Most people who knew Marilyn referred to her as the “purple lady” she made it obvious from her purple hats to her purple shoes!
Marilyn worked at Dayton Mercantile, DD’s Bar in Ranchester, then at the Sheridan VA for many years. Upon retirement she devoted her time to friends, family and volunteering at the local food bank. She loved the time she would get to spend with family, friends or even visiting with strangers. Marilyn loved crocheting, pottery and doing crafts in her younger years, playing Yahtzee (especially with her dear friend Alice), cooking (her favorite was German Chicken and Noodles or liver and onions), attending horse races, traveling to the mountains and to the family ranch in Wyola. In her later years she loved playing darts and was very good at it, to pass time she enjoyed playing slot machines on her laptop or at the casinos. Mama also loved her dogs over the years, she had a fondness for poodles with Spitfire being her last loving dog whom passed the same day as her. One thing all of Marilyn’s kids, grand-kids and great grand-kids (probably anyone who knew her) will cherish the memories of how she loved country music with George Strait being a favorite. She may have known only about every 3 words but would sing her heart out to those words and mumble the rest while having the best time of her life. Marilyn loved helping others and was so giving and caring.
A mama, nana and friend to many special people, she will be missed dearly by all who knew her. The family would like to extend our invitation for all who knew our dear Mom to join us in a Celebration of life on April 22, 2023, at 11am at Bethesda Worship Center 5135 Coffeen Ave. Sheridan, WY. A reception will follow at the church. Please join us in wearing something purple in honor of Marilyn on this special day.
Donations in memory of Marilyn Overturf can be made to Sheridan Peoples Assistant Food Bank, 2560 N Main St, Sheridan, WY 82801.
